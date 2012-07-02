Emerging Display Technologies Conference Aug. 13-14

The fourth annual Emerging Display Technologies Conference will be held August 13-14 in Santa Clara, California. With display and related technologies shaping the future of mobile devices and other products, it has become increasingly critical for the electronics supply chain to stay up-to-date on trends in touch screens, OLED and low power displays, solid state lighting, and materials for all of these technologies. This year’s conference will feature market and technology assessments from NPD DisplaySearch analysts and insights from industry professionals on strategies for addressing existing market needs or creating new applications.

“The Emerging Display Technologies Conference continues to serve as a forum that draws speakers from industry-leading companies to discuss key developments in materials and component technologies,” noted Jennifer Colegrove, PhD Vice President, Emerging Display Technologies for NPD DisplaySearch. “This year’s event will be no exception, with a focus on touch technologies as well as related topics in solid state lighting on the agenda.”

Day One will focus on interactivity, while Day Two will address emerging technologies and application markets. On Day One (August 13), the conference will cover issues including touch screen materials and manufacturing capacity, integration of touch into displays, and emerging forms of interactive technologies.

Confirmed speakers and topics include:

Session I: Touch Technologies

•Dr. Jennifer Colegrove, Vice President, NPD DisplaySearch, will discuss the most recent touch panel market forecast.

•Jeff Han, Founder, Chief Scientist, Perceptive Pixel, will discuss large screen touch.

•Douglas Young, VP General Manager America, Neonode Inc., will discuss infrared touch.

Session II: Touch Implementations

•Kevin Barber, Synaptics, will discuss in-cell touch.

•Mark Hamblin of Touch Revolution, a TPK Company, will discuss sensor-on-cover (or one glass solution).

Session III: Touch Materials

•TBA, Atmel, will discuss ITO replacement material.

•Dr. Michael Spaid, VP of Product Development, Cambrios, will also discuss ITO replacement material.

Session IV: Other Interactivity

•Francis MacDougall, Qualcomm, will discuss gesture applications.

•Christophe Ramstein, Strategic Polymers, will discuss haptics.