RMG Mall Media Network Appoints Keith Thompson As SVP, Sales

- Keith Thompson is joining RMG Mall Media Networks as Senior Vice President, Sales. Mr. Thompson will be based in Los Angeles and report to RMG Mall Media Networks President Paul Shyposh.
- Mr. Thompson, a 22-year veteran of the out-of-home media industry, was most recently Director of National Sales with Eye Corp Media where he specialized in the mall media space spanning static, digital, and mobile tactics. He has also held senior leadership positions with Van Wagner Communications, Vista Media, IPG Outdoor Services and other respected out-of-home players.
- “Keith brings expertise and knowledge of the power of digital out-of-home media to create a great brand experience in the mall environment,” said Garry McGuire, Chief Executive Officer, RMG Networks. “RMG Mall Media Networks recently revamped its content to include a focus on the Alpha Moms who control over 80% of household purchases, and Keith will lead the charge in presenting this opportunity to marketers.”
- "I am thrilled to join RMG Mall Media Networks," said Mr.
- Thompson. "Unlike other mall media tactics, RMG Mall Media Networks’ product delivers a seated and engaged impression similar to TV. I look forward to working with consumer brands and entertainment marketers to develop impactful campaigns that intercept mall shoppers with the power of sight, sound and motion.”