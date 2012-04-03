Stampede Named Distributor for DynaScan

Amherst, NY--Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. has been appointed the exclusive U.S. distributor of DynaScan 360° cylindrical LED and ultra-bright LCD digital signage solutions.

According to Kevin Kelly, president of Stampede, the appointment by DynaScan Technology Inc. came as a direct result of DynaScan's comprehensive, top-to-bottom review of the sales and marketing capabilities of every general and specialized distributor that claims to meet the needs of dealers and end-users in the rapidly growing digital signage market.

"The market for superior quality digital signage solutions is expanding dramatically as more companies deploy them in advertising, public information, and entertainment environments," said Alan Kaufman, president of DynaScan Technology, Inc., based in Irvine, CA. "However, as the demand grows, so too does the need for a distributor partner who understands precisely what it takes to design, install, and maintain these solutions with initial programs that are innovative and back-up education and support initiatives that keep the installations running efficiently. That's where Stampede excels. They offer it all."

According to Kelly, "Stampede has played a major role in fully commercializing the market potential for our digital signage partners. We specialize in putting complete sales, engineering and support teams on the ground in every major geographic region and, just as importantly, in every end-user vertical market. As the largest North American ProAV distributor, Stampede is unique in our ability to do this - and we are looking forward to doing this on behalf of DynaScan."