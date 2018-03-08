Digital Signage Expo New Product Showcase

DSE’s New Product Showcase, at the Digital Signage Expo March 28-29, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature dozens of new and innovative products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand. Included in the showcase are new interior and exterior displays with touch and multi-touch functionality, full and all-in-one solutions, voice-activated and AI-based technologies, media players, software suites, routers, mounts, mobile app-enabled solutions and more.

DSE’s 2018 New Product Showcase will include new CMS and Media Player technology from:

• Bitvu Ltd: Spark, Digital Signage Anywhere Media Player

• BrightSign: BrightSign Series 4 Media Player

• ComQi: OnSite

• Industry Weapon: MenuBoards.com

• Logic Supply: CL210 Media Player

• Now Mir DMPN-7i5 Media Player

• Userful: Userful Cloud

• XOGO: XOGO Decision Signage

DSE’s New Product Showcase will be located on the trade show floor, but the new products are available to review ahead of time on the DSE 2018 website’s New Product Showcase.