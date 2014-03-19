Barron Systems Achieves InfoComm International Diamond CAVSP Level Designation

- Barron Systems has qualified as an InfoComm International Diamond Certified AudioVisual Solutions Provider (CAVSP).
- This designation recognizes that at least 50 percent of all technical, sales and customer service staff must have and maintain general or advanced CTS certification. In addition, 15 percent must have advanced CTS designation. A minimum of one advanced CTS is required.
- InfoComm awards individual Certification to audiovisual professionals who have demonstrated knowledge and comprehension of the science and technology used in communications including audio, video, display and systems. Technicians, engineers, designers, salespeople, customer service personnel, managers and executives are eligible to take the individual certification test.
- “A CAVSP designation gives AV companies a competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, InfoComm International’s executive director and CEO. “Customers of audiovisual communications and presentation systems can be confident of professionalism and an aspiration to excellence when working with these companies that have invested in education and training to stay current on the latest AV technologies and techniques.”
- The company-level CAVSP recognition program is the only such program available for the commercial audiovisual industry. In addition to confirming that a percentage of the company’s employees are InfoComm certified and have completed important coursework, the Diamond CAVSP designation means that Barron Systems has agreed to comply with 10 Standards of Excellence developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audiovisual businesses. As of July 2, 2012, Diamond Certified AV Solutions Providers are required to show a completed Audiovisual Systems Performance Verification Checklist for one AV installation. The completed Checklist is required for new and renewing Diamond CAVSPs.
- “We are proud to have gained this level of achievement and recognition by InfoComm for doing quality work. The Standards of Excellence and the Performance Verification checklist required to achieve this status show our dedication to providing the best solution to our clients”, said Patrick Barron, founder and CEO of Barron Systems.
- The Standards of Excellence are a guidepost for audiovisual companies and professionals who place the customer first and offer quality audiovisual solutions. They include the commitment to provide complete customer satisfaction with audiovisual solutions that provide value to the client. They convey the importance that audiovisual solutions providers place on their own skills development through continuing education. They also cover the critical role that audiovisual professionals play as partners with IT specialists, architects, building managers and others.
- Barron Systems is one of 3 companies in Texas that have achieved CAVSP Diamond status.