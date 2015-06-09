Delta Displays Demos Display Solutions

The What: Delta Displays showcases its full portfolio of solutions for collaboration, digital signage, and control room markets at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, FL, from June 12-14, 2015. Visitors of booth #1359 experience live demonstrations of the new collaborative display WX-21iv, enhanced video wall cubes and controllers, cost-effective outdoor and indoor LED displays, and LCD displays.

The What Else: The WX-21iv, the second generation interactive display, makes its debut at InfoComm15. It provides the ultimate collaboration experience due to its finger-touch interactivity, dry-erase surface and wireless sharing capabilities. Featuring a 12.5 ft. wide megapixel display, the WX-21iv provides the perfect canvas for big data visualization. Complete with an intuitive interface, advanced touch and responsive capabilities and annotation software, it elicits engaging and productive meetings. The wireless sharing capabilities promote participation without limitations.

Delta is also showcasing its X Series LED Displays. Featuring the highest brightness and contrast on the market, the LED displays bring visual excitement to both indoor and outdoor environments with excellent image quality and enhanced contrast. Available in a wide range of pixel pitches with multiple diode options.