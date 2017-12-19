Datapath Collaboration and Display Ranges Demonstrated Together at ISE 2018

Datapath will be displaying its Quant Collaboration software alongside its new and existing Display product ranges together for the first time, during ISE 2018 at Hall 11 B120.

Designed for video wall users working in collaborative business environments, Quant’s capabilities allow users to view and share application windows, as well as interact and make changes to original source files.

Offering cross-market appeal, this innovative new software has been designed to work in conjunction with Datapath’s WallControl 10 software. With its secure sharing structure, this enables Quant to be equally suitable for Command & Control rooms as it is for classrooms and boardrooms.

The software, which contains patented technology, provides security as it’s within the same network, working behind the firewall and not loading data through company servers. Users also have full control over each application, deciding editing and sharing rights. Any changes are synchronised instantly, meaning updates made by any user are seen as they happen.

Datapath Product Manager Matthew Tibbitt says: “We are delighted to be demonstrating Quant to our customers at ISE. Now fully available, we think Quant is going to make a big impact on the way companies do business. The security and flexibility of Quant makes it ideal for a wide range of markets – from operation critical control rooms to SMEs wanting smoother remote working practices.”

The range of display wall controllers is enhanced by the new Hx4, iolite 12i, updated VSN range and the iolite 600 controllers. Datapath brings the complete range of display and collaboration products together for this ‘first combined showing’ at ISE this year.

The Hx4 is the perfect tool for advertising boards and corporate signage visuals. This cost-effective control system is both easy to use and simple to set up. The Hx4 stand-alone display wall controller offers the capacity to run a single 4K HDMI source across four HD outputs, or can be daisy-chained to scale for larger projects.

Datapath’s new iolite 12i video display controller is perfect for boardrooms and commercial office space. It can drive up to 12 HDMI screens, in its stock configuration at HD 1080p, giving the flexibility to offer a wide range of display options.

It runs virtually silently within its small footprint for the office environment. It also includes a rack mounting kit to enable the 2U chassis to fit in a control room environment for ease of connectivity to source devices.

Datapath’s VSN982 and VSN1182 are the latest products in their next-generation video wall controller series.

Established and proven in command and control room environments on any scale, VSN controllers have received a number of important upgrades that deliver greater efficiency than the previous-generation product. With improved cooling and quieter than ever before, the scalability of the controllers makes them suitable for a wide variety of markets, including; security, military, utilities, airport and traffic management.

The iolite 600, established and proven in boardroom environments runs virtually silently for use in boardrooms and meeting rooms within its small footprint of 320mm x 175mm x 250mm.

The iolite 600 can be ordered with any suitable combination of Datapath graphics, capture and SQX cards - ImageDP4+, VisionSC-DP2, VisionSC-HD4+, VisionSC-SDI4, VisionSD8, VisionAV-HD & ActiveSQX. A number of preconfigured systems are available to order.

Visit www.datapath.co.uk for more info.