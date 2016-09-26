Danley Introduces Jericho Horn J3-94

The What: Tom Danley and his team have engineered the newest member of its massive Jericho Horn Series, the J3-94 Jericho Horn. Designed for the demanding requirements of stadiums and concert venues, where high impact, high fidelity, and high SPLs are all needed, the Danley J3-94 delivers 142dB of continuous output using eighteen drivers that combine using Danley’s patented technologies to produce a single phase-coherent signal with “home hi-fi quality” intelligibility.

The What Else: Like the original J1-94, the J3-94 produces a 90deg horizontal by 40deg vertical beam width (with Danley’s characteristically steep drop-off outside that beam). However, the new J3-94 is nearly half the J1-94’s weight, with slightly less bass output as the compromise.

J3-94 Jericho Horn by Danley

“The new Danley J3-94 Jericho Horn can be used in every circumstance where line arrays could be used, but with vastly better fidelity and pattern control and at a vastly lower cost,” said Mike Hedden, president of Danley Sound Labs. “We recently fired up a single J3-94 at an Atlanta Falcons “Friday Night Lights” event – where the team plays a scrimmage at a high school venue, and it produced crystal clear intelligibility 600 feet away. We paired it with two Danley BC-218 subwoofers. Check out the video on our Facebook page – it’s astounding!”

The Bottom Line: The J3-94 is a tri-amped cabinet that uses four amp channels: two for the lows, one for the mids, and one for the highs. There are eighteen drivers in the horn: six 15-inch woofers, eight 6.5-inch mids, and four 1.4-inch highs with built-in overload protection. It can be easily flown by many different standard lifts or towers and comes standard with 3/8” fly points on top and bottom and L track on the sides.