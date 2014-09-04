Da-Lite Adds to Regional Sales Teams

Da-Lite is bulking up its pro AV sales team across several territories throughout the country.
- Geoff Gibbs will join the Da-Lite sales team from Intuit where he most recently worked in sales. Gibbs will be based in Virginia and will be responsible for all sales, training, consultant, and architect activities in Virginia, Delaware, and Maryland.
- Andrew Packer has been promoted to sales consultant for the pro AV team. Packer has been with Da-Lite for six years in various roles including inside sales, shipping, and manufacturing. Packer will be responsible for all training, consultant, and architect activities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
- Derek McClusky has been promoted to simulation and visualization sales manager and will be based in Florida. Lee Andrews has been promoted to sales manager for the Southern Region and will be based in North Carolina.