The What: The Crestron HTT-B10EX is a 10-button wireless keypad with infiNET EX wireless communication.

The What Else: Two-way infiNET EX wireless mesh technology ensures ultra-fast and reliable communication, even in a commercial office or urban environment. A clean array of 10 backlit pushbuttons with individual feedback LEDs affords easy, tactile control of any custom function. The HTT-B10EX is a fully programmable controller designed to operate as part of a complete Crestron system.