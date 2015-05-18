Crestron Ships AIR Landscape Speakers

The What: Crestron AIR landscape speakers are discreet yet powerful options for soundscaping outdoor spaces.

The What Else: Weatherized construction, versatile installation options, and selectable 8 Ohm, 70 Volt, or 100 Volt operation make AIR speakers an ideal choice for outdoor operation. The 18-inch mounting stakes allow the speakers to be planted into the ground safely and firmly. The speakers come in an attractive bronze textured finish that blends in nicely with manicured landscapes. The AIR in-ground subwoofer features dual eight-inch low-frequency drivers, 22 to 120 Hz frequency range, 200 watt power handling, 8 ohms nominal impedance, and a built-in 70/100V transformer. The subwoofer is designed for in-ground placement and includes a bronze textured portal cap.