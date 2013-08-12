Stampede Continues Big Book of AV Tour August 28 in Niagara Falls

Presentation, digital signage, and video conferencing systems will take center stage at the next stop of the 2013 Big Book of AV Tour when Stampede Presentation Products brings the tour home to its own backyard at the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel, located at 310 Fourth Street in Niagara Falls, New York on August 28th. The exhibit floor will be open from 9:00AM until 1:30PM.

“We’re looking forward to making a stop in Niagara Falls, where we will bring together the best manufacturers and dealers in the ProAV industry,” said Kevin Kelly, President & COO of Stampede. “ Our dealers in the northeast and the greater Toronto area will have the opportunity to participate in CTS certified training session, experience the latest product offerings from exhibiting manufacturers, and receive perks that can only be found at the Big Book of AV Tour.”

According to Kelly, Chris Boyd, Director of Sales at Circle Technology, will be on-site to demonstrate how to use the company’s new portable presentation system solution from 9:45AM until 10:30 AM. Two CTS Certified trainings, each worth .5 CTS RU, are scheduled to take place from Sony Unified Communications and Hitachi. Sony Video Conferencing Director of Engineering, Paul Dragos, will present a session that includes demonstrations of Sony Video Conferencing products, MediaPointe streaming, Automated Workflow process for content management, and Radvision United Communications. Tom Morris, Sales Manager at Hitachi America LTD, will be on-site to demonstrate how to wirelessly send hi-definition videos. These sessions will take place from 10:45AM – 11:30AM, and 12:00PM – 1:00PM, respectively.

For more information and registration, visit www.bigbookofavtour.com.