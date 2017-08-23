Corporate Event Marketing Association Showcases Future Event Ideas

A friendly but competitive contest amongst leading event marketing and management firms AtlasRTX, Cvent, Hubb, Splash!, PSAV, Xponet and WorldStage provided attendees of CEMA Summit 2017 with a multitude of innovative ideas sure to change the way events are created, marketed and produced.



The CEMA Innovation Shoot-Out featured representatives from each firm presenting a new, never or rarely used idea, concept, tool or practice to CEMA Summit attendees. Participants were required to demonstrate the idea, concept, tool or practice in an applicable way. Summit attendees then evaluated each idea based on a series of criteria to determine the “Best INNOVATION!” winner.

“Each year CEMA Innovation Shoot-out contestants surpass all expectations, presenting brilliant new concepts we’re certain will revolutionize the events industry," said Kimberley Gishler, President and CEO of CEMA. "Hats off to all who participated in this year’s Innovation Shoot-out and electrified the audience with groundbreaking new ideas. Our CEMA community continues to lead the way in sharing transformative ideas and helping others grow capabilities in the event marketing world.”

The 2017 winner of the CEMA Innovation shoot-out was WorldStage.

“CEMA is an amazing organization that values collaboration and promotes the sharing of ideas to achieve greater success," said says Richard Steinau, VP of Business Development for WorldStage. "It’s an honor to be recognized by these highly respected leaders in the live event industry for delivering a truly transformational solution for breakout rooms. Our Sx3 (Self-contained Show System) is the result of collaboration with our clients, extensive research, and advanced engineering. This proprietary solution delivers in three areas critical to CEMA’s members: upgrade the look of every breakout room, increase seating capacity and dramatically reduce overall costs.”