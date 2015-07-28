CorpComm Expo Keynote Panel Discussion Speakers Revealed

The Oct. 1 keynote for the CorpComm Expo will present a panel discussion featuring representatives from a trio of Fortune 500 companies — Aramark, Wells Fargo and Mohawk Industries — at its inaugural educational conference taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2015 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Greg Lennox, Senior Manager of Digital Communications at Aramark; Steve Kline, Video Content Executive Producer for Corporate Communications at Wells Fargo; and Vincent Gross, Systems Manager at Mohawk Industries will make up the panel for the hour-long discussion.

The discussion, moderated by Jason Douglas, Senior Communications Project Manager for FedEx, is titled, “Taking Aim at the Future – Insights into Employee Communication for the Next Generation.” Panelists will discuss the outlook of the corporate communications environment and how to ensure not only that the correct message is being delivered, but also that it doesn’t get lost on what is now a technologically advanced workforce.Douglas, who serves on the CCE Advisory Board, said, “Many conferences address best practices, but CorpComm Expo will provide a deeper dive into internal communication trends, approaches and ROI with the use of technologies to better aid organizations in communicating with one voice.”