Controlhaus AV Control App Leverages Mobile and the Cloud

The What: Controlhaus has launched AVgui, a free app for the Apple iPad that controls AV presentation switchers from a number of manufacturers. The company’s ControlCloud is a paid subscription service that allows users to store their AVgui configurations in the cloud and access them from any device with the AVgui app.

The What Else: Users of the app select a switcher, enter a host name or IP address, and press save. Matrix switching and audio level control are then available on the interface. AVgui is ideal for testing newly installed systems or for demonstrating product to a customer, the company says.

AVgui also includes an edit mode that allows for substantial customization. Taking full advantage of the iOS platform, scrolling input and output menus can contain a practically unlimited number of items that support audio follow video or audio/video breakaway routing.

A long list of icon images is available and any interface text can be edited right in the app. Further customization options include startup and shutdown times as well as selecting which audio output the main volume slider controls.

The Bottom Line: ControlCloud is a paid subscription service that allows users to store their AVgui configurations in the cloud and access them from any device with the AVgui app. Subscriptions are purchased and managed in the app, making the entire platform completely mobile. Users can allow others to access one or more of their configurations by simply entering an email address. Invited users receive an email with their login information and a link to the AVgui app, allowing for true BYOD control. AVgui is available free in the iTunes Store.