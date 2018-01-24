Contemporary Research Offers CR Toolbox

The What: CR Toolbox is a universal application designed for compatible Contemporary Research (CR) products. It enables users to ensure all products are on the network and working properly, easily perform maintenance, confirm firmware versions and update as desired.

The Why: CR Toolbox was developed by the CR tech support and engineering team in response to customer requests to view all CR devices on their network in one place at the same time. CR Toolbox is a Windows application, compatible with versions XP SP3 through Windows 10 and can be downloaded from the software tools section of contemporaryresearch.com at no cost.

The How: After downloading and launching, CR Toolbox will automatically search for and locate connected CR devices and browse each onboard webpage. It can then be used to update individual, multiple, or all devices. CR Toolbox currently supports QMOD HDTV Modulator-IPTV Encoders, QIP IPTV Encoders, ATSC-series HDTV Tuners, and the ICE-HE-DXL Display Control Center and includes the most recent firmware versions for these devices.

The What Else: Providing AV integrators tools to perform maintenance more quickly and ensure all products are on the network and working properly is a priority for Contemporary Research. The CR Toolbox application lists all product serial numbers and firmware versions in case any tech support is needed, and it simplifies the firmware process and allows users to determine which products they want to update. These features save time since the user does not have to open individual web page for each product to determine firmware.