ClearOne CONVERGE Pro 2 Series Now Supports Built-In Skype for Business Client

Following on the heels of last year’s announcement that Skype for Business is now available on its COLLABORATE Pro product line, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) introduced a system upgrade that allows the CONVERGE Pro 2 48V, 128V and 128VD DSP Mixers to support built-in Skype for Business client for installed audio conferencing applications. The announcement was made at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam in Stand #1-N120.

“CONVERGE Pro 2’s support of the built-in Skype for Business client provides our customers with access to even more options for their professional audio conferencing needs,” said ClearOne Senior director of product line management, pro voice & AV distribution Durai Ramachandiran. “All CONVERGE Pro 2 units outperform in any sized room, any audio environment, and any application, and the new system upgrade introduced today integrates this advanced system with all the unique benefits that Skype for Business client has to offer.”

Skype for Business in CONVERGE Pro 2 VoIP units is available through a free upgrade for the software and firmware, and doesn’t require any changes to the hardware. It works with both cloud and on-premise Skype for Business Servers, and is compatible with all other Skype for Business clients. Skype for Business allows for point-to-point audio conferencing, multi-party audio conferencing, and access to a complete call history. Additionally, there are new and separate CONVERGE Pro 2 Dialer applications for Skype for Business that are available on Android and the Touch-Panel Controller. The Integrator can choose to configure the CONVERGE Pro 2 units for regular SIP based VoIP conferencing or Skype for Business conferencing.