ClearOne COLLABORATE Control

ClearOne will showcase its new line of video collaboration solutions in Booth #N1827, aimed at helping SMBs to adopt video collaboration for the first time. The solutions are part of a complete portfolio of products that extends from the mobile device or desktop to the conference room.

“The ability for a customer to deploy a fully functional video collaboration network has always been hindered by the expensive and complex network and infrastructure needed,” said David Moss, ClearOne’s vice president of video collaboration products and services. “ClearOne is delivering on our customers’ needs with solutions that are easy to acquire, use and maintain.”

The new portfolio provides features not found in competing solutions. Spanning the full range of SMB needs, from mobile to desktop and infrastructure, a standards-based approach provides total compatibility with existing equipment, and the ability to scale a solution with a business.

As a highlight to the new portfolio, ClearOne is introducing COLLABORATE Control. This single, 1U server unit solution provides the entire network infrastructure necessary to enable video conferencing within a company at an unbelievably low price. The functions include directory services, firewall traversal, 24 port MCU, H.323 gatekeeper, SIP registrar, interworking between H.323 and SIP, call control, licensing management, and a full management system. General release of COLLABORATE Control is slated for May 1st, 2014. Prices start at $9,999.00 for 200 registered users with 25 concurrent users, and can extend up to thousands of participants.