Cieslok Media Moves to Scala Platform for OOH Billboards

Dot2Dot Communications, the Canadian Master Distributor of Scala, has announced that Out-of-home (OOH) advertising firm Cieslok Media has switched to Scala to manage its growing number of large-format digital billboards across Canada.
Cieslok Media is a leading provider of premium large-format OOH in Canada.
- Cieslok was looking for a stable platform to handle full-motion high definition (HD) videos and scripts that will allow for two-way interaction with their LED billboards found in the countries most sought- after media locations. Scala Enterprise Content Manager together with Scala Designer has answered that need. The technology is known for its ease-of-use and functionality to turn digital screens into a dynamic communications platform.
- In recent months Cieslok has upgraded two existing digital displays with new high contrast, rich color digital screens, and converted a static backlit sign to reportedly the largest vertical full-motion digital billboard in Canada. Cieslok commands the attention of daily commuters for big brands to launch campaigns.
- “This is an exciting time for OOH and what can be done with these spectacular digital boards,” states Andy McRae, General Manager, Dot2Dot Communications. “We’re honoured to be working with an Outdoor specialist like Cieslok to help elevate their product offering with technology that pushes the limits for brands to deliver interactive campaigns.”