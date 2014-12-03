Christie Expands Q Series

Christie is adding three powerful and cost-effective solutions to the Christie Q Series family. The new whisper-quiet Christie DWX851-Q, Christie DHD851-Q, and Christie DWU851-Q models deliver 7900, 7500, and 7900 ANSI lumens, respectively. The new models are usable in either single or dual-lamp mode.

With two color wheels built-in, users can select the one that best suits their content and application. The High-Brightness color wheel provides superior whites for enhanced graphic presentations while the Ultra-Rich color wheel delivers an expanded color gamut and lifelike images. The Q Series is equipped with a software function that allows for easy switching between the color wheels.

“Christie DWX851-Q, Christie DHD851-Q, and Christie DWU851-Q deliver the high performance, flexibility and reliability demanded by today’s user – all at a low ownership cost,” said Curtis Lingard, product manager, Christie. “These industry-leading 1-chip DLP projectors require less power without sacrificing performance. They also have software that works with an optional camera for fast and easy edge-blending and warping in multiple projector setups to create panoramic or stacked displays.”

Features of Christie DWX851-Q, Christie DHD851-Q, and Christie DWU851-Q include but are not limited to:

- 2 HDMI input

- Dual 350W UHP lamps

- Christie eClarity and HDCR

- Built in Ultra-Rich and High Brightness color wheels

- HDBaseT

- Portrait mode capable

- Edge blending and Geometric correction

- DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Simulation Mode for training

- Status monitor display

- Motorized zoom, focus and lens shift with memory

- PC-less presentation

- Black or white design

- 3G-SDI (HD model only)