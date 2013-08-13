Samsung Unveils Fall Superhero Video Competition

- Samsung Techwin America’s Electronic Imaging Division, document camera technology manufacturer, has unveiled its Fall 2013 Superhero Video Competition – encouraging students to discover themselves while learning about historical characters.
- “This competition is meant to be fun and engaging,” said vice president, Sales, Samsung Techwin's Electronic Imaging Division, Richard Bellomy. “Students are to portray their favorite historical character on video. This is a fantastic way for kids to learn about history, practice presentation skills, while being creative and having a lot of fun.”
- Beginning August 1, any student in grades K-12 who attends school in a United States or Federal Territory is eligible to enter a digital video of one to three minutes in length. Students are to portray a historical character and will be judged on presentation performance, character and content accuracy, and content quality. The deadline is November 30.
- One student winner will be selected and will receive $500. In addition, a SAMCAM 760 document camera will be given to their class. The manufacturer's suggested retail price of the Samsung SAMCAM 760 is $499.
- Visit samsungsuperhero.com for more information, to view past entries and winners, and to post your video.