CCS Presentation Systems Launches National Mobile Training Center Tour

- Scottsdale-based audio visual integrator CCS Presentation Systems recently hit the road with its Mobile Training Center, a 12-seat computer lab decked-out with the latest interactive whiteboards, projectors, handheld devices, videoconferencing systems and more.
- The CCS Mobile Training Center Roadshow will stop in 23 different cities over 12 weeks to showcase innovative digital tools to K-12 educators and the business community.
- During this first-of-its-kind tour that includes stops in California, New Mexico, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, CCS trainers will host hands-on demonstrations, training workshops and more through events at school districts and open houses at CCS partner locations. School district events will allow educators to learn about the latest audio visual tools for the classroom including SMART’s new Notebook Advantage and SMART AMP which provide teachers the capabilities to interact with students via remote technology through tablets and other touch devices.
- In addition to these new tools, the Mobile Training Center will showcase additional cutting-edge audio visual solutions including:
- SMART Interactive Drafting Table
- Hitachi projector
- InFocus Mondopad
- LearnPads
- Aver Tab Charge Cart
- Chief Pole mounts
- SMART Podium 500 series
- Crestron control system
- Audio Enhancement Sound System
- “We’re proud to be launching our first National Mobile Training Center Roadshow,” said Julie Solomon, CCS marketing and training manager. “These hands-on demonstrations with our certified trainers will offer both educators and the business community a look at the innovative devices and software available that can have quite an impact on improving efficiencies on the job and student interaction in the classroom.”
- Though CCS trains more than 4,000 people each year in Arizona, this is the first time the company will embark on a national roadshow. CCS expects to reach more than 1,000 people during its tour. Follow along on Twitter @CCS_Arizona and #CCSRoadshow. People who see the Mobile Training Center on the road can take a picture and tweet it to @CCS_Arizona with the #CCSRoadshow hashtag for a chance to win a multimedia projector.
