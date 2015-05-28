Broadcast Pix Roadie

The What: Broadcast Pix will demonstrate its new Roadie portable integrated production switcher at InfoComm 2015 (Booth 3621), which runs June 17-19 in Orlando, FL.

The What Else: With built-in HD streaming and recording, Roadie’s end-to-end production workflow streamlines live production on location for a single operator or small staff. Ruggedized for location work, Roadie weighs about 20 pounds and features a durable aluminum alloy chassis with a built-in handle for easy transport. Roadie features Broadcast Pix's patented Fluent Control toolset to create great multi-camera live productions in a tough, compact package.

The multi-format production switcher includes four video inputs, eight internal channels (two clip and six graphics), one SDI/HDMI/analog out, and four balanced (1/4-inch TRS) and two AES (BNC) audio I/O. With built-in Wi-Fi and network inputs, Roadie easily integrates cloud-based content into live productions and automatically ingests and scales sources while maintaining lip sync. The system also features an audio mixer, file-based macros, dual clip players, CG, multiple DVEs and keyers, ClearKey chromakey, virtual sets, Fluent-View customizable multi-view, and camera and device controls.