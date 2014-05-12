Blonder Tongue AQT8 Series Transcoder

- Blonder Tongue's AQT8 Series transcoder provides channel processing in a high-density, low-cost, flexible 1-RU chassis that reduces the equipment, space, and power needed for QAM or IPTV in-house distribution. The AQT8 Series transcoder inputs eight 8VSB digital off-air and/or QAM signals, and outputs both in IP and QAM simultaneously, providing operators with maximum flexibility for selecting channels and distributing them.
- Through an interactive dashboard, operators can monitor the performance status of all eight channels. An intuitive Web-based GUI simplifies setup and management, enabling local and remote operation. Three models are available depending on the desired output distribution. The AQT8-IP provides an IP output, the AQT8-QAM provides a QAM output, and the AQT8-QAM/IP provides QAM and IP outputs simultaneously. Emergency Alert System (EAS) program switching is featured on the GigE output, triggering either an ASI or IP format EAS input and terminal block contacts, allowing operators to comply with EAS requirements.