beyerdynamic Introduces the TG 500 Wireless System

The What: beyerdynamic (booth 5775) will present the TG 500 Wireless System at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The TG 500 system is available in five sets, each of which contains an individual receiver and two removable antennas. The TG 550 Vocal Set is supplied with the dynamic TG 500H-D handheld transmitter with a TG V50 capsule (dynamic capsule, cardioid) and is designed for singing, whereas the TG 556 Vocal Set comes with a TG 500H-C handheld transmitter with a TG V56 capsule (condenser capsule, cardioid), making it better suited for presentations.

There are matching microphone clamps for both handheld transmitters. The TG L58 clip-on microphone (condenser, omnidirectional) from the TG 558 Presenter Set can be worn in an inconspicuous position during lectures, while the TG 534 Headworn Set with a TG H34 neckworn microphone (condenser, supercardioid) is the better choice for theatre productions. Electric and bass guitars can be miked using the WA-CGI instrument cable (6.35mm mono jack), which is part of the TG 510 Instrument Set.

With an operating range of up to 393 feet, the beyerdynamic TG 500 allows for great freedom of movement. The switching bandwidth is up to 40MHz, and when all four frequency bands (518-548MHz, 606-636MHz, 794-832MHz, and 1,780-1,810MHz) are used, up to 72 channels (18 compatible frequencies per band) can be operated simultaneously, thus making the TG 500 system suitable even for larger installations. Each of the five TG 500 sets is available for use in one of four frequency bands, so there are 20 different sets to choose from in total.

At the heart of every TG 500 set is a receiver with a durable metal enclosure and a parametrized front panel. The combination of intuitive operating elements and a backlit LCD display makes the menu navigation more user-friendly. The frequency response of the system ranges from 45 to 15kHz. A balanced XLR output and a balanced jack are provided as analog audio ports. The individual receiver takes up a single-height unit in the 19-inch installation; the rack assembly kit supplied allows two 9.5-inch devices to be installed in one rack.

A dual receiver in 19-inch format (1 HU) featuring an integrated power supply and a built-in antenna splitter is also available within the TG series. The dual receiver supplies the antenna phantom power required for using remote antennas. The diversity antenna operation improves reception for all the receivers and helps prevent unwanted interruptions in transmission, even in challenging environments. The two audio channels of the dual receiver can be relayed via a common output if so desired—and thanks to the mixed output, there is no need for an external mixing console.

Intermodulation-free transmission frequencies are also provided in preconfigured groups for interference-free multichannel operation. Frequencies can also be freely allocated. A scan function with automatic search provides assistance for system setup. The integrated pilot tone function provides interference-free transmission and gives a warning when the battery power is running low.

The handheld transmitters from the new TG 500 series provide firm grip, sit evenly balanced in the hand, and are also engineered for a pleasant touch and feel. The pocket transmitter can be positioned quickly using a belt pack transmitter clip. The transmission performance can be switched between 10mW and 50mW. Settings are made to be simple to configure on the receivers and are relayed to the transmitters by means of infrared synchronization. All transmitters are equipped with an LC display. The handheld transmitters feature a mute button at thumb level on the microphone shaft, and the pocket transmitter has a programmable mute button on the top.

A battery life of 10 hours facilitates uninterrupted operation, even during extended events. As an alternative to batteries, the transmitters can also be operated using standard NiMH batteries which can be charged using the optional WA-CD charging dock without the need to remove them from the devices.

"The TG 500 wireless microphone produces high quality sound,” said Alan Feckanin, director, Americas. “This microphone is easily adaptable for many environments and comes ready to use out of the box. The market is robust for our TG 500 microphone, including conference rooms and houses of worship."

The Bottom Line: The TG 500 focuses on modern features and can be used license-free almost all over the world, depending on the frequency band selected, and is well suited for performances on smaller stages, theatre productions, speeches, or presentations.