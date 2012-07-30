Premier Retail Networks to Provide 3D Content for Costco

- Premier Retail Networks LLC (PRN) and Costco Wholesale Corporation have entered a multi-year agreement to extend their partnership on Costco’s in-store media network and content strategy. PRN and Costco have collaborated on the network since its inception in 2004.
- Under the new agreement, PRN’s in-store media HDTV Network will provide Costco warehouses with a dedicated 3D content channel to support Costco’s 3D consumer electronics education initiatives.
- PRN is further integrating its HDTV Network platform with Costco’s technology infrastructure to support a wider range of media formats. This upgrade enables high-quality video streams, enhances performance of video playback channels across the network, and is scalable to accommodate future technologies.
- “We are excited to bring 3D to Costco,” said PRN president Ahmad Ouri. “Costco Members benefit from this new platform as they can learn about and compare products and be entertained while they shop.”
- Under the extended agreement, PRN will continue to provide Costco with:
- An integrated retail media solution including custom HDTV content, strategic programming, advertising sales, network operations, media management and scheduling.
- Custom programming highlighting Costco’s services and department offerings, branded Costco content and consumer electronics education produced by PRN’s Content and Creative Group.
- Product features with visually rich, custom HD entertainment and sports programming.
- The Costco network operates in 400 warehouses in the U.S., reaching more than 45 million members on a monthly basis.
