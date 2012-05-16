Look Solutions’ Unique Hazer at Oakbrook Church

Look Solutions’ Unique hazer continues to play an important role in weekend services and special events at Kokomo, Indiana’s Oakbrook Church.

The Unique hazer is deployed in two different rooms at the church’s campus, which was built in 2005. “We have been using it for two Sunday morning services and one Sunday evening service for a number of years,” says program director Jason Lee. “It enhances the lighting of our three cycs. We use LED, halogen and conventional theatrical lighting but without the Unique hazer you couldn’t see the beams.”

The Unique2 haze machine offers minimal warm up time, minimal noise and minimal fluid consumption. Its new, more efficient fan quickly distributes haze in a room, and its variable output can achieve any desired effect from the finest mist to a thick haze similar to fog.

Lee notes that, “once we decided to go with a non-oil-based hazer to protect our other equipment, Looks Solutions’ Unique stood out as the best. We could really push the room with it – it’s been great.”

He explains that the Unique hazer “replaced a hazer that we had a lot of problems with. We work the Unique hard once a week on Sunday, and we love the self-cleaning feature, which purges the lines. We used to have to remember to clean the lines ourselves with our old system.”