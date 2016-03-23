AVnu Alliance Sponsors 2016 TSNA Conference

AVnu Alliance is among the sponsors of the second-annual Conference on Time Sensitive Networking and Applications (TSNA), taking place April 12-13, 2016 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in San Jose, CA. TSNA 2016 features two days covering how standard Ethernet is used for deterministic communications and time synchronization with an agenda featuring a powerhouse line-up of leaders and speakers from IT, industrial, automotive, and AV industries and an evening reception and networking dinner.

The conference’s second year will feature a broader range than last year’s lineup of leaders deeply involved in deterministic Ethernet. This year’s event will kick off and wrap up with keynote addresses by industry experts from Cisco, Intel, and TTTech. TSNA 2016 session content will explore a variety of topics and themes. Technical overviews will delve into current and emerging standards for time sensitive applications such as scheduled networks and wireless adoption. Discussions on market impact will analyze real-world applications across markets. Tips and tools for developers will be shared, ranging from open-source software to testing tools. And of course there will be networking opportunities with individuals who are leading the development and adoption of deterministic networking technologies.

“It was thrilling to see so much interest and dedication from industry leaders at the 2015 inaugural conference,” said Kevin Stanton, TSNA Conference chair. “This year’s event has attracted even greater support as the applications and markets continue to expand. It is encouraging to hear the positive response and market demand that this event has sparked for more learning and networking opportunities across companies and markets.”

AVnu Alliance joins members Biamp,Intel, Calnex, TTTech , National Instruments, Extreme Networks and Meyer Sound to sponsor the technical conference.