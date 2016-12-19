Avlex Launches MIPRO Digital Wireless Tour Guide Systems

The What: Avlex Corporation has introduced the MIPRO MTG-100 Digital Wireless Tour Guide System and the MTS-100 Digital Wireless Language Interpretation System.

The What Else: The MIPRO MTG-100 and MTS-100 are engineered as true diversity systems. Operating in the 900MHz band, both systems are designed to be easy to set up and provide intuitive operation. Both systems are frequency agile and digitally encrypted, ensuring high performance. With 16 preset channels to choose from, both the MTG-100 and MTS-100 facilitate up to four simultaneous tours or the ability for four tour guides to communicate with their patrons in four different languages on the same tour, at the same venue.

Featuring lithium rechargeable battery and AA battery-powered components, both the MTG-100 and MTS-100 systems are designed for maximum flexibility and ease of use. These systems provide an outdoor operating range of more than 100 meters (330 feet) line of sight. Equally notable, both systems offer switchable RF output, with settings for low, medium, and high.

The MIPRO MTG-100 and MTS-100 systems offer both stationary and portable digital receivers and transmitters. Stationary systems also offer a choice of three antennas. Microphone choices include gooseneck, headset, and lavaliere in addition to the availability of an adapter that enables the use of condenser microphones. Monitoring choices include both stereo and single earphones as well as stereo earbuds.

Optional charging bays are available in four-slot configurations that can be mounted in a charging rack. For convenience and security, MIPRO also provides a choice of storage and charger carrying cases designed to accommodate either 12- or 28-slot configurations. These cases enable the facility to store and charge the transmitters and receivers in one all-inclusive case that not only features charging bays and storage for headsets and earbuds, but also incorporates a sync button to coordinate the frequency of the components.

“MIPRO’s new MTG-100 and MTS-100 systems offer state-of-the-art digital wireless technology specifically designed for guided tour, assistive listening, and language interpretation applications,” said Fred Canning, national sales manager for Avlex Corporation. “Both systems offer a wide range of components that enable users to customize their systems to best address their requirements. These lightweight systems deliver secure, reliable, crystal-clear sound with excellent range. These innovative and versatile systems are ideal for small or large, indoor or outdoor, fixed or mobile applications for guides, interpreters, or presenters to communicate effectively to a group of people.”

The Bottom Line: Designed to be compact, lightweight, durable, and easy to use, the MTG-100 and MTS-100 systems deliver clear audio quality, and secure and reliable transmission, making them well suited for guided tour use, assistive listening, and language interpretation applications.