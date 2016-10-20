Avid Names LS Media Exclusive Canadian Distributor and Learning Partner

An Avid agent for the last 10 years, LS Media has been offering Avid VENUE operator training for the manufacturer’s live mixing systems. Now LS Media has added two more Avid distinctions: It has become the exclusive Canadian distributor for Avid’s live sound solutions, and it has joined the select Avid Learning Partner (ALP) program providing training in the use of Avid products.

Managed by national sales director Hugo Larin, Montreal-based LS Media prides itself in bringing technologically advanced professional products to its customers.

As Avid’s exclusive Canadian distributor for live sound, LS Media supplies customers with Avid live sound systems, including the award-winning Avid VENUE | S6L mixing system. Avid VENUE | S6L is a fully modular, scalable live sound mixing system that delivers functionality for a range of live sound mixing applications, including front-of-house, monitor, broadcast, theater, and more. Featuring touchscreen workflows and an advanced live sound engine, VENUE | S6L offers the power to handle large, complex tours and events.

In addition, LS Media has become an Avid Learning Partner (ALP), joining the most skilled training organizations in the industry that provide training on Avid products. The partner program provides content, curriculum, and certification developed by Avid’s product experts and course developers to ensure Avid customers achieve the highest level of success possible.

“We are proud to have been selected as an ALP, and the first certification we will be offering is VE400 ACSR Avid VENUE | S6L system support,” Larin said. The two-day certification, targeted to sound technicians, sound engineers, and Avid live sound resellers, is a practical workshop that provides hands-on training in all aspects of installing, configuring, maintaining, troubleshooting, and supporting the Avid VENUE | S6L system. It will prepare candidates for the Avid Certified Support Representatives Avid VENUE | S6L certification exam.

“The course will give students a real-world ‘out-of-the-box’ experience in installing and configuring Avid VENUE | S6L hardware and software components from the ground up,” Larin said. “They will get an overview of general operational procedures from a technical perspective, as well as more advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting techniques. Students will also learn how to integrate Avid VENUE | S6L with Avid Pro Tools and broader live sound environments.”