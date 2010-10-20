Two-track DiSCO to focus on signage growth at ISE 2011

- AMSTERDAM--Reflecting the growing diversity of digital-signage deployment across Europe and beyond, Integrated Systems Events will unveil DiSCO – the Digital Signage Conference on the eve of the ISE 2011 tradeshow in Amsterdam. A joint venture between ISE, its established signage-industry partner Invidis Consulting and the trade association OVAB Europe, DiSCO – the Digital Signage Conference will differ from previous ISE conference programmes by offering two parallel presentation tracks.
- Track 1, the Business & Strategy Track, will run from 08:00 until 18:30 and feature presentations on topics as diverse as interactivity, content syndication, augmented reality and mobile technology. This track is aimed at C-level industry professionals and thought leaders from the whole digital signage value chain.
- Track 2, the Case Study Track, will run from 13:00 until 18:00 and is focused on delivering real-world examples of how digital signage can be successfully implemented in a variety of applications, from transport and hospitality to corporate environments. This track is aimed at AV systems integrators looking to expand their offering to include digital signage, and will be followed, on the morning of Tuesday 1 February, by a guided tour of signage products at ISE 2011.
- A two-track pricing structure will give delegates the chance to register for Track 2 only at a reduced price, while those who have registered for Track 1 can ‘switch tracks’ at times of their own choosing throughout the afternoon of Monday 31 January. Admission to ISE 2011 will be free of charge to all delegates.
- Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events, comments: “After two years in which we have successfully established our DOOH Business Conference as the place where the whole digital advertising value chain comes together, we feel the time is right to broaden the scope of the event to embrace some of the new applications that are opening up opportunities for digital-signage manufacturers and integrators alike.
- “While the Business & Strategy Track of DiSCO – the Digital Signage Conference will continue to have a strong DOOH advertising component, we anticipate that the Case Study Track will open up many people’s eyes to just how many different uses digital signage can now be put to, and in how many different places.”
- Florian Rotberg, managing director, Invidis Consulting, adds: “The past 12 months have witnessed substantial growth for both digital advertising and the wider digital signage market. With DiSCO – the Digital Signage Conference, we will be putting this growth into context with the help of network operators, creative agencies, content creators and business analysts.
- “We are looking forward to welcoming representatives from all these groups to Amsterdam, on the eve of Europe’s largest gathering of digital-signage manufacturers and technologies. A complete conference programme will be made available shortly.”
- DiSCO – the Digital Signage Conference will take place on 31 January 2011 at the Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands. Integrated Systems Europe 2011 will be held at the same venue from 1–3 February 2011. For further information, please visit: www.iseurope.org