AVAD Integrator Tour Spans 23 Cities

- On the heels of another successful Vendopalooza event in Fort Lauderdale last week, AVAD set the wheels in motion for its 2014 Opportunity Tour, a series of one-night-only events coming to twenty-three North American cities. The events are designed to bring integrators the best new selling strategies and exclusive deals to put them into effect in their businesses.
- The fourth annual Opportunity Tour, which begins today in New York, Dallas, San Diego, and Fort Lauderdale, will introduce the latest solutions from Bose, Lutron, Samsung, and Samsung Professional product lines. To highlight product introductions from some of AVAD’s leading brands, the distributor will align the products with new sales strategies and limited-time promotions solely available to dealers who attend the tour.
- Beginning with a short welcome reception at 5:30 p.m., each stop on the tour will include breakout sessions focused on strategies for selling key product categories in residential and commercial integration. The evening will include a dinner buffet as well as a question and answer session.
- "The AVAD Opportunity Tour allows us to collaborate with dealers all across the United States and Canada and give them something that will translate into resources to make their customers happy," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "We have consistently found that integrators that take us up on these opportunities for education and support are elevating their businesses and coming back next year to tell us how it has worked. When a program like this produces results, we’re happy to keep delivering that success driver."
- Here’s a list of where the AVAD Opportunity Tour is headed next:
- Tuesday, October 28 - New York metro area, Dallas, San Diego and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Wednesday, October 29 - Chicago, Houston, Irvine, Calif. and Charlotte, N.C.
- Tuesday, November 4 - Washington D.C. metro area, Scottsdale, Ariz and Los Angeles
- Wednesday, November 5 - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver and Livermore, Calif.
- Thursday, November 6 - St. Louis, San Jose, Calif., Northern New Jersey and Calgary
- Tuesday, November 11 - Boston and Nashville, Tenn.
- Wednesday, November 12 – Atlanta, Seattle and Toronto
- The 2013 tour was attended by hundreds of integrators throughout North America, utilizing the value-added sales strategies to grow their businesses and better serve their customers. The 2014 Opportunity Tour will welcome back many of the country’s leading dealers, who have incorporated AVAD’s frequent promotions, technical support and system design resources into their business toolkit.
Registration is now open for each event of the series.