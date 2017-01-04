AVAD Adds New Vendors

AVAD LLC has announced the addition of iDevices, TRENDnet, and August Home as new partners, with the aim of further expanding networking, access control, and Internet of Things offerings to provide dealers with the highest quality of solutions. Dealers across North America will have access to these brands through AVAD, allowing dealers to provide their customers with solutions for commercial and residential needs alike.

“We are extremely excited about our new partnerships with iDevices, August Home, and TRENDnet,” said Jeff Neilson, vendor business manager for AVAD LLC. “As the future of the connected home continues to evolve, products that can seamlessly integrate with each other, as well as other physical or voice-activated control solutions, will be invaluable to the custom integrator. AVAD is committed to providing world-class solutions to our customers and these vendors are perfect examples of those commitments.”

TRENDnet has been a provider of SMB and consumer networking solutions for more than 25 years. The company’s mission is to enable all users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and network peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet offers a diverse product line for the CI channel including reliable solutions in SMB wireless, Powerline, network switches, and PoE. Additionally, TRENDnet offers integrators complimentary pre-sales and technical phone support for project assistance.

August Home builds smart home access products and services to securely manage a front door from anywhere, all from a smartphone. August products work together to turn a smartphone into a mobile command center giving users total control over their front door. Users can control access by issuing virtual keys, monitor access with real-time notifications, and see and speak to people at their front door and review access with a 24/7 activity log. August Pro, a division of August Home, is dedicated to serving professional smart home installers and security dealers with August Smart Home Access Solution products including the August Smart Lock, August Doorbell Cam, and August Smart Keypad.

iDevices manufactures a line of home automation products. The iDevices Switch, Outdoor Switch, Socket, and Thermostat create a fully connected environment that can be controlled and monitored from anywhere. In 2017, iDevices will be adding to its line of smart home solutions with the Wall Switch, Wall Dimmer, and Wall Outlet. These Wi-Fi enabled in-wall products will be the only HomeKit- and Alexa-compatible switches and outlets available that don't require a central hub or gateway, according to the company. iDevices products are designed for simple physical installation and setup on both Apple and Android operating systems.