Aurora, Huawei Show 10G PoE Solution at ISE

The What: At ISE, Huawei debuted a network switch that allows the IPX transceiver by Aurora Multimedia Corporation to receive Power over Ethernet (PoE) directly from the 10G network switch. The switch will enable 10G speed and PoE function to be carried by the same data cable. Huawei is a partner with Aurora in its IPBaseT technology, which debuted more than two years ago with the IPX Series, 10G with zero compression/zero latency and 4K streaming boxes and wall plates.

The What Else: The S6720 Series of switchers consists of 24-port and 48-port 10G PoE models. They feature pluggable redundant power supplies, with up to 320G stack bandwidth, and 60W PoE++, long distance power supply and fast PoE.

"We are glad to work with Aurora on this innovative solution," said Kevin Hu, president of switch and enterprise gateway product line at Huawei. "This is an up-and-coming use case in the industry requiring 10G speed and PoE function. It is truly exciting to see the low latency, non-compressed 4K video transmitted through our new S6720 series switches. We look forward to future collaboration with Aurora to provide the most advanced solutions to the AV industry."

"Aurora designed the IPX Series with the intent of changing the topology of AV industry and is the first to introduce many new capabilities never previously accomplished on a streaming platform," said Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora. "PoE over 10G is one of the capabilities, but requires the industry to provide the other half. Huawei is an Aurora IPBaseT partner and I am pleased to collaborate and show the way to a new era of streaming content over 10G networks with no power supplies at the endpoints."

The Bottom Line: Huawei is set to release its 24-port S6720-32C-PWH-SI and its 48-port S6720-52X-PWH-SI 10G PoE/PoE+/PoE++ switches in the second quarter of 2017. With Aurora's technology, the products aim to exhibit the effectiveness of 10G PoE in real-world applications.