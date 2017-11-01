Audio-Technica Shipping High-Density 6000 Series Wireless System

The What: Audio-Technica is now shipping its 6000 Series High Density Wireless System, a spectrum-efficient solution that allows users to operate 31 channels in 4MHz of bandwidth.

The What Else: The 6000 Series system consists of the ATW-R6200 receiver, the ATW-T6001 body-pack transmitter, an optional ATW-DA410 antenna distribution system, and a number of compatible Audio-Technica lavalier and headworn microphones. Key features include high-performance filtering to remove external noise; clear, easy-to-read displays; transmitter frequency setup from receiver via IR sync; network monitor and control; durable, compact body-pack transmitter design; and a new miniature input connector.