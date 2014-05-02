Audio Science Hono AVB Mini and VSC

At InfoComm 2014, AudioScience will showcase the Hono AVB Mini product family, which is currently undergoing AVnu-certified testing, as well as the ASI1110 Windows AVB Virtual Soundcard (VSC).

The IEEE 1722.1 discovery and control protocol, as part of the AVB standard, allows the Hono to be configured using third party AVB controllers. DSP functionality includes a parametric equalizer and compander/limiter on the inputs and programmable delays on the outputs, as well as full matrix mixing. AudioScience has leveraged its expertise in Windows audio drivers and network audio to also bring the ASI1110 Windows AVB Virtual SoundCard (VSC) to InfoComm. The ASI1110 VSC features standard WDM and ASIO interfaces on Windows 7 and 64x64 AVB audio channels, as well as an additional media clock input and output stream for syncing. The VSC utilizes the RTX real-time operating system from Interval Zero to deliver the same performance as its high-end digital audio hardware.