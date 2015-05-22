Attero Tech unDAES-0

The What: Attero Tech will show the unDAES-O Dante to AES3 bridge at InfoComm International (June 17-19) in Orlando, FL.

The What Else: With the unDAES-O, the audio stays fully in the digital domain on the network and right into the endpoint device. The unDAES-O features two fully balanced and transformer isolated AES3 digital outputs. With support for four channels of digital audio at 48 kHz/24bits, or two at 96 kHz/24 bits, the unDAES-O is a 'no compromise' audio device. Front panel indicators show network status for easy troubleshooting. The unDAES-O has two network connections to allow Dante Daisy Chaining (DDC). DDC further simplifies system infrastructure wiring by allowing multiple unDAES-Os to use a single CAT 5 home run connection to a network switch. Power can also be daisy chained, allowing fewer power supplies to run multiple devices.

The unDAES-O is powered by either external +24VDC or any PoE network switch, so audio, power and control are delivered on one CAT 5 cable.