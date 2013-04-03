NAB Partners with NewBay Media on NYC Television Week

NewBay Media and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) have announced their partnership on NYC Television Week. The 2013 NYC Television Week is the inaugural event in what is to be an annual celebration of the television industry in the media capital of the world. This year's event runs from October 28-31 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and the Metropolitan Pavilion.



The NAB joins NewBay as the presenting partner of the conferences, exhibits and award programs that will spread out across the city in October. NAB and NewBay will work together to attract attendees, sponsors, exhibitors and additional partners to NYC Television Week, which will benefit the full television market, including industry management, programmers, technologists, engineers and talent, as well as those that want to reach TV advertisers and sponsors.

"The interest generated by NYC Television Week has been overwhelming," said Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. "We are pleased to have the NAB join us as presenting partner of this landmark series of events. They share our passion and excitement for this incredible industry, and we are excited to add NAB's great depth and reach to our own so that we can produce an even more comprehensive event that will not just celebrate the industry, but also provide guidance and insights as to best practices for the year ahead."

"The dynamic transitions and exciting opportunities in the television industry make this an ideal time to launch an event of this magnitude. To be hosted in the one city that is the center of media, production, finance and business is simply ideal," said Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions & Business Operations, NAB. "We felt the NAB had to be involved in an event like this."

NYC Television Week kicks off on the morning of October 28th at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel for a "State of the TV Industry Summit," featuring industry leaders from all corners of the television industry. Later that evening, the Waldorf will once again host the annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame — a must-attend event now in its 23rd year.

Starting on October 29th, the Metropolitan Pavilion takes over as host to numerous events taking place the remainder of the week, including the TV Summit, with many more soon to be announced.

NYC Television Week will cover the breadth of today's dynamic TV industry — from broadcast to cable, satellite to internet video, and beyond. Conferences, award presentations, networking events and seminars are planned that will engage the diversity of talent and roles that make today's TV business one of the world's most dynamic industries.

NYC Television Week is actively seeking additional partners, sponsors, exhibitors and speakers.

For information on partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact Louis Hillelson at 917-231-4730 or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.

For speaking opportunities, contact Jennifer Ware at 917-231-4718 or jware@nbmedia.com.

For exhibit opportunities, contact Will Beaty at 202-429-5429 or wbeaty@nab.org.