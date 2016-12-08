Architect Ole Scheeren, Smart Building Conference to Launch ISE 2017

Award-winning architect Ole Scheeren will present the Integrated Systems Europe Opening Address on February 6, 2017, less than 24 hours before the show opens its doors. His speech will provide the culmination of a day of events that will include the Smart Building Conference and the launch of extensive educational programs delivered by leading trade associations CEDIA and InfoComm International. The official opening reception for ISE 2017 will follow the conclusion of Scheeren’s speech.

In his opening address, Scheeren will share his vision of contemporary architectural and urban development and explore how technology and architectural design combine to influence the creativity of each discipline. Scheeren is an award-winning German architect and principal of the architecture firm that bears his name, Buro Ole Scheeren. With offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Berlin, and Bangkok, he is its chief designer and leads the company’s strategic development. Previously, Scheeren worked with Rem Koolhaas at OMA as a director and partner with responsibility for Asia.

His current projects include the Guardian Art Center, near the Forbidden City in Beijing, 1500 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, and MahaNakhon, Bangkok’s tallest tower. He has been awarded numerous prizes, including the WAF 2015 World Building of the Year for The Interlace, Singapore, the CTBUH 2013 Best Tall Building award for CCTV and the 2014 inaugural Urban Habitat Award for The Interlace.

As well as setting the scene for ISE 2017, Scheeren’s speech will serve as the pinnacle of the Smart Building Conference. Each year the one-day summit explores the latest commercial and residential smart building technologies, business strategies, market research, and workflow case studies, featuring some of the world’s leading smart building experts and thought leaders.

The Smart Building Conference will focus on how “the IoT Makes Smart Buildings Even Smarter.”

“Tech’s big engines of internet and mobility may be the vehicles of changes, but today their engines are driven by pistons made from the Internet of Things,” said content chairman Bob Snyder commented. “There are projections that the global market for the Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT) will grow significantly from €22 billion in 2015 to €70 billion by 2021—an amazing CAGR of 20.7 percent. SBC 2017 will explore this unique opportunity and what it can mean for you and your business.”

Confirmed speakers from some of the world’s leading smart building companies include Aglaia Kong and Kathy Farrington from Google; Bernhard Huessy from nomos system; Claus Lohse from a/c/t/ Beratungs & System; James McHale from Memoori; Matthew Marson from Accenture Connected Space; and Paul Foulkes from Echohouse Energy.

At ISE 2017, CEDIA and InfoComm International will be running their most comprehensive education and training programs so far seen at this exhibition. These will both begin on the pre-show day.

CEDIA will produce an interactive Home Cinema Design Workshop with Guy Singleton from Imagine This. In addition, there will be three full-day CEDIA courses taking place that will cover Rack Building and Wiring Fundamentals with Nick Pidgeon from Visualization; Advanced Residential Networking with Geoff Meads from Presto AV; and Principles of Project Management with Simon Buddle from CEDIA.

InfoComm International will premiere its 2.5-day CTS Prep course with Marcus Yarborough, designed to prepare students for the CTS exam, which students will be able to take on site at the RAI during the show days of ISE 2017. It features test-taking skills designed to boost students’ confidence for the exam.

“We wanted to begin ISE 2017 with a statement of intent, and this combination achieves it perfectly,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. “Our business is based around the design and construction of buildings incorporating the use of the latest products and solutions. Ole Scheeren represents the very best of modern architectural design and our Smart Building Conference will explore the cutting edge of smart building technology and business innovation. Plus, we have ISE’s co-owners providing excellent personal development opportunities for both new and experienced AV professionals. It will be an extremely rewarding day for everyone that attends.”

The opening address will take place in the Forum at 6 p.m. on February 6, and will be followed by the official opening reception in the Forum Lounge until 9 p.m. Both events are free to attend. The opening reception will provide complimentary food and beverages for all attendees.

The Smart Building Conference will take place in the RAI, Amsterdam on February 6. For more information go to www.smartbuildingconference.com. Early bird delegate passes are now available.