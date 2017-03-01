APG Rentals to Showcase Videowall Rentals

APG Rentals will showcase the latest videowall solutions at ExhibitorLive 2017. APG Rentals’ professionals will be available at Booth #1866 at ExhibitorLive 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 13th – 15th.

APG Rentals installed a 108-paneled NEC 55" modular LCD videowall with hydraulic powered mobility, the largest of its kind in the world

“Our team of knowledgeable professionals will be on-site to help educate ExhibitorLive attendees as to which type of displays will best meet to their specific event needs,” said David Weatherhead, APG Rentals President and CEO. “APG Rentals is known for its excellent consultation services and unparalleled industry knowledge. As a specialist videowall rental company, we are not trying to sell one specific product, and that gives us the unique ability to truly suggest the best videowall solution for any given exhibit or live event application.”

In addition to providing complimentary consultations, APG Rentals will showcase some of its latest event installation projects, including its 108-paneled NEC 55” modular LCD videowall with hydraulic-powered mobility.

“Our breadth of videowall experience reinforces our expertise in the space,” Weatherhead said, “and ExhibitorLive 2017 is the perfect opportunity for us to meet with rental and staging professionals in person to show them the unique possibilities that are available with cutting-edge video wall technology.”

In 2017, APG Rentals has invested in the latest display technologies and look forward to utilizing the industry’s newest developments to better meet their clients’ needs.