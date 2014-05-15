Apantac HDMI Clean Switch

Apantac is launching an HDMI Clean Switch at InfoComm 2014. As the newest member of the MT HOOD series, the HDMI Clean Switch (Model: CLN-SW-6x1-H) is a versatile and cost-effective 6x1 clean switch that seamlessly switches between HDMI sources. It can eliminate the normal frustrations associated with switching between multiple HDMI sources.

The built-in clean switch technology ensures that the user will not experience any screen glitches or random noise pops during the switching process.

Key features of the CLN-SW-6x1-H HDMI Clean Switch include: Up/down/cross conversion for HDMI input and output; de-interlacing (interlace to progressive conversion); maximum output resolution of 1080P 60Hz; seven predefined presets (one full screen, four PIP, two PBP modes); built-in audio delay up to 70 ms; eight predefined output resolutions (640x480 to 1920x1080); ethernet, RS232 control; IR remote control; and EDID management.

According to Apantac president Thomas Tang: "The CLN-SW-6x1-H is ideal for conference rooms and live presentations, among other pro AV applications. Based on market and customer demand, we have been working on this clean switch solution for quite some time. The addition of a clean switch with up/down/cross conversion capability in an HDMI solution is a logical step to enhance and continuously grow our offerings for the ProAV marketplace."