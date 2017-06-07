Anchor Debuts Portable Line Array Systems at InfoComm 2017

Anchor Audio, Inc.’s newest arrival to the Anchor AIR product line – the Bigfoot and Beacon AIR – will debut at the 2017 InfoComm International trade show in Orlando, Florida June 14th to the 16th.

Air Back Group Two

The company first released AIR wireless companion speakers in their flagship Liberty Platinum product line in June 2016, and throughout the year added the battery-powered wireless connection technology into the MegaVox Pro, Go Getter, and lastly the Bigfoot Line Array and Beacon Line Array. All systems with AIR technology have complete wireless connectivity between units. The Bigfoot and Beacon AIR systems are not passive companion units, but rather, are main units with either an AIR transmitter or receiver built-in. The units can be used in tandem for larger coverage or separately as stand-alone units.

Product specialists will be on site at InfoComm International 2017, in the Anchor Audio booth (Central Hall #6061), hosting live demonstrations of the Bigfoot and Beacon AIR systems. Visitors will be able to test the units, operate the AIR wireless transmitter, and can even demo the units with their own music devices.

“When it comes to portable sound systems, we at Anchor Audio believe that seeing and hearing is believing," said Alex Jacobs, president of Anchor Audio. "The opportunity to test our units in a live environment offers our customers so much more value than any advertisement or spec sheet. That is why we’re having around-the-clock demonstrations of our new AIR units in our InfoComm booth for customers to test for themselves.”

The Bigfoot and Beacon AIR systems are battery powered, operate 6 - 8 hours or more on a single charge, and can be placed 150 feet or more from one another. A single transmitter can connect to an unlimited number of AIR receivers. AIR wireless technology operates within the 900 MHz frequency, which is one of the few clear frequency bands available and, therefore, limits interference from competing signals.

The Bigfoot and Beacon portable line arrays are durable and easy to transport with built-in wheels and handles. Delivering 130 and 120 dB of clear sound respectively, these portable sound systems are ideal for both music and voice amplification making them truly versatile. All Anchor Audio sound systems are available with up to two wireless microphone receivers in addition to the AIR wireless companion transmitter.

Like the entire fleet of Anchor Audio portable sound systems, Anchor AIR products are manufactured in the USA, ship same day, and are covered by an industry-leading six-year warranty.

“Our customers need end-to-end wireless, battery power, and ease-of-use in their sound solutions, no matter the industry. That is why we added the AIR capability to our larger portable line arrays – the Bigfoot and Beacon – specifically for larger applications such as athletics, parks and recreation, and even emergency preparedness” said Jacobs. “Today, the world is exceedingly wireless, especially in the consumer and professional electronics industries. Our customers simply expect wireless, and we are happy to continue delivering portable sound systems that exceed the needs of our customers.”