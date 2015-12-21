Altinex Ships TNP530 Tilt 'N Plug Retractable Tabletop Interconnect Box

The What: The Altinex TNP530 Tilt ‘N Plug retractable tabletop interconnect box is designed for mounting into tables, podiums, or other furniture as part of a presentation system.



The What Else: The new TNP530 incorporates two of the company’s RT300 Series retractable cable systems for both VGA (RT300-121) and HDMI (RT300-125) video connections. When it is time to patch one’s computer into the AV presentation system, one merely pulls the cable up and out of the TNP530, and connects it to the laptop. When finished, disconnect the cable and it safely retracts back into the housing. The TNP530 also features two 12-amp power receptacles, adding convenience for laptop users, as well as two USB ports for charging smartphones, tablets, and similar devices. The TNP530 interconnect box’s input plate, which is accessed by pushing down on the top cover, also features RJ-45 network connector for internet or networking, as well as a 3.5-millimeter audio stereo port, and VGA and HDMI connections that pull out of the unit for ease of connection.The Bottom Line: The new TNP530 is designed to offer a versatile presentation space solution with a wealth of power and connectivity options, including dual 12-amp U.S. power receptacles, two USB ports, retractable VGA and HDMI video ports / cables, one RJ-45 network connector, and a 3.5-millimeter audio connector. This connectivity and power solution is engineered to make it easier than ever to enter a meeting or presentation space and patch one’s laptop computer into the room’s AV presentation equipment.