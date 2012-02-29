Altinex and Almo Form Distribution Agreement

Altinex and Almo Professional AV have reached an agreement that grants Almo Professional AV distribution rights to the entire Altinex product portfolio.

This new distribution arrangement brings the Altinex suite of computer video interfaces, distribution amplifiers, switchers, matrix switchers, software, and a large variety of furniture connectivity products together to complement Almo Professional AV’s display and audio equipment offerings.

The new distribution agreement with Altinex allows the company to offer a myriad of solutions that complement Almo Professional AV’s other product offerings, enabling the company to serve as a one stop shop for integrators and consultants as they design and specify AV systems for their clientele.

According to Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV, “Integrators and consultants need connectivity products and accessories that tie a whole project together and strengthen a bid. Their customers need AV systems that operate intuitively. Our agreement with Altinex makes this possible. We are giving our partners a platform for success with the Altinex line by providing sales, technical, and integration support from our business development managers and our CTS certified sales force.”

Brian Rhatigan, CTS, Almo Professional AV’s business development manager, is charged with overseeing the day-to-day activities between the two companies.

“The new distribution agreement between our firms creates a win-win situation for all involved—particularly our customers, who will now have greater access to Altinex’ product offerings," said Rhatigan. "With a reputation for cutting-edge solutions that make today’s AV systems operate intuitively for the end user, all of us at Almo Professional AV view our new distribution deal with Altinex as an ideal fit for our company.”

Wayne Childs, Altinex’ Eastern U.S.A. regional sales manager, was instrumental in brokering the deal between the two companies.

“Altinex has been looking for a proven-performance partner to expand its reach and I am convinced this arrangement suits both companies very well,” Childs said. “Almo Professional AV carries products from many leading companies in our industry and they have the support and distribution infrastructure in place to ensure top notch customer service. I believe this agreement represents a terrific opportunity for both companies to extend our reach into new areas.”