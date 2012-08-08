AVI-SPL Offers Collaboration Webinars

AVI-SPL is teaming up with Polycom and Sharp to host two free webinars on current trends in collaboration technology, including mobile video and touch panel solutions.

First, AVI-SPL and Polycom will present a free one-hour webinar on video collaboration solutions for the mobile user on Tuesday, August 14 at 1 p.m. EST. Led by Marty Sexton, Polycom's senior solutions product marketing manager for desktop and mobility, “Video Collaboration for the Mobile User” will explore how today's customers are leveraging the benefits of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) while conforming to the essential provisioning, centralized management, security and scale required by the business professional.

Sexton will demonstrate how the Polycom RealPresence Platform enables a feature-rich experience to the end user with reliable, easy-to-use, lifelike video on their smartphone and tablet. The webinar will cover key drivers compelling video collaboration; personalization of the videoconferencing experience, and the power of Polycom RealPresence Mobile to scale users.

Sexton offers extensive industry knowledge and experience spanning more than 15 years in video communications. In his current role, Sexton is responsible for global go-to-market of software applications for computer-based, tablet and smartphone video collaboration. While at Polycom, he has also managed several components of the PolyCom RealPresence Platform, user interface design, human factors engineering, and documentation teams.

Next up, AVI-SPL will partner with Sharp on Thursday, August 16, 2012 at 1 p.m. EST to present a free hour-long webinar on market trends for touch collaboration. During the “Interactive Touch Panels in Commercial Applications” webinar, Sharp's Scott Aydelotte, associate director of distribution and national accounts, will discuss how the touch-panel segment is the digital signage market's fastest growing category and identify the key differentials that distinguish Sharp's offerings from that of its competition, making it the number one market-share in many of the large-panel categories. Additionally, Aydelotte will explain why Sharp's AQUOS Board LED touch panel is in such high demand for business applications.

Aydelotte has 21 years of sales and product management experience. In his current capacity, he is responsible for managing the distribution channel for the Sharp's professional-grade monitors and professional projectors.

