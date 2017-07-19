AES New York Convention Releases Preliminary Details of Tech Program

The Audio Engineering Society has unveiled a preliminary calendar of events for the upcoming 143rd AES International Convention, taking place October 18 to 21, 2017, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. With a full range of presentations and workshops spanning all segments of the professional audio industry, the AES New York Convention offers four full days of the latest in audio research and development led by some of the most influential individuals in the industry. As the detailed program listings and calendar are updated rapidly in coming days, find the latest on the technical program, presenters, and registration information at aesshow.com.

The online AES New York 2017 technical program and events calendar provides an overview of the AES 143rd Convention events and activities covering audio for cinema, broadcast and streaming media, recording and production, education, archiving and restoration, audio history, product development, spatial audio, game audio and VR, sound reinforcement, and much more. Sessions are laid out in tracks according to areas of interest, with each track’s program material featuring tutorials, workshops, research paper presentations, and engineering briefs, as well as a lineup of special guest speakers, expert panel presentations, and face-to-face networking opportunities. Additional student and career events, technical tours of local facilities, standards meetings, and other AES Convention programs will also offer unique opportunities for attendees.

“This is truly one of the most exciting times of the year, for myself and for the AES,” said Bob Moses, AES executive director. “The announcement of the technical program and calendar for our annual fall AES Convention marks the time when the first fruits of our year-round committee planning and evaluation efforts, and the hard work of our excellent convention planners and contributors, are shared with the audio community at large. If you’re looking to get into the latest technologies and techniques, with the most exciting names in the industry as your guides, you need to be at AES New York 2017. While this year’s debut of several new expositions and exhibition hall stages will offer our most engaging and educational exhibits area to date, a few minutes browsing the technical program should convince you that the Maximum Audio experience includes the full technical program. ‘If it’s about audio, it’s at AES’—your all-access registration is your ticket to everything that AES New York 2017 has to offer.”

Advance registration offers the lowest pricing available on technical program all-access badges, with discounts for AES members (equal to the cost of membership) and enhanced value for student members. In addition, AES New York 2017 will be co-located with the NAB Show New York 2017. Registration, at any level, for AES New York 2017 will give attendees access to the NAB Show New York exhibition floor and the content in the NAB Show New York’s Core Package (a $75 value). Register now and reserve housing for the 143rd AES Convention at aesshow.com.