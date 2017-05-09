AdMobilize InfoComm Exhibit Showcases Crowd Analytics

AdMobilize (booth 784) will showcase the AdMobilize Crowd Analytics capabilities of its audience measurement platform at InfoComm 2017.

“AdMobilize’s audience measurement, vehicle analytics, and crowd analytics solutions are being adopted by leading B2B and B2C brand marketers around the world,” AdMobilize co-founder and CEO Rodolfo Saccoman said. “At InfoComm 2017 we will be putting the spotlight on the unique capabilities of our Crowd Analytics solution, which allows customers to quantify any space anywhere utilizing customized audience measurement, report aggregation and audience triggers in distinct environments like retail, shopping malls, airports, other transportation centers, arenas, as well as in outdoor public spaces.”

According to Saccoman, the AdMobilize Crowd Analytics solution is compatible with all major IP/security camera systems and enables clients to leverage the company’s proprietary computer vision technology to analyze any space to count people using a variety of disciplines. The solution’s dashboard metrics include Person Count, Real-Time Area Volume, Zone Counting (In/Out), Session Time, and Heat Mapping. Data can be viewed either in real-time or in aggregate.

Customers also have the option of working with two versions of the solution. AdMobilize Crowd Edge is a hardware kit combined with a camera that runs all of the included software on the processing unit, providing real-time data capture capability within a small form-factor device. The AdMobilize Crowd Cloud option enables customers to connect Crowd Analytics to any IP camera to acquire the same metric information. Areas and zones can be set up from the dashboard using the camera’s video stream.

Over the last two months the company has entered into eight new partnerships with a broad range of companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. New partners include Creative Realities (U.S.), Convergent, Beta DMS (U.K.), Mizun (UAE), Vada (NZ), MediaEdge (Japan), UBI Communications (Canada), and Grupo EDM (Mexico).

“AdMobilize bridges the gap between the digital revolution and disruptive computer vision analytics, ultimately infusing machine learning into formerly flat and lifeless displays,” Saccoman said. “Our turnkey technology allows clients to activate their digital signage equipment and installations into sophisticated audience tracking devices enabled with interactivity and dynamic triggering. Our growing portfolio of partners reflects the new reality that every vertical market can benefit from computer-vision enabled digital displays. Our customers include leaders in digital signage, manufacturing, advertising, higher education, travel and leisure, tourism, banking and finance, consumer product marketers, and leading out of home companies.”

Depending on one’s usage and installation environment, the AdMobilize platform can, in real-time, track ad performance and customer engagement; capture people, vehicle, and crowd analytics; segment campaigns and content by hour and site; validate viewership; target by both audience demographic and emotion; optimize store traffic flow; locate popular zones; view store activity; and more. All captured analytics are fed to a cloud-based dashboard or API that allows end users to assess results and performance, identify trends, and make any necessary adjustments to content.