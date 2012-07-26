City of Sturgis Expands Audio for 2012 Motorcycle Rally

The City of Sturgis, South Dakota is ready to deliver big sound for the 72nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with significant extensions to its downtown PA system.

The expanded system, featuring nearly 50 Technomad advanced audio loudspeakers, will deliver entertainment and public safety information to the expected crowd of nearly 700,000 — and at a greater capacity than in previous years.

The Technomad loudspeakers, which previously covered a four-block radius, now blanket the entire downtown area with intelligible voice and high-quality musical reproduction. Pete Torino, who specifies and installs PA systems, almost exclusively uses Technomad loudspeakers due to their fully weatherproof, MilSpec design and ability to project high-quality audio with broad dispersion over long distances.

Torino uses high-power Technomad Berlin and Noho models on downtown building rooftops, with 12 audio headends incorporating up to six loudspeakers apiece. Torino, who also operates local radio station KNKL-AM The Knuckle will simulcast KNKL programming over the Technomads throughout the Rally, and use their powerful output to broadcast important information to the large crowds.

“I’ve been the voice of the Rally for the past 12 years,” said Torino. “We continue to work closely with the City Emergency Management team to communicate public safety information for weather and other events. They give me about five minutes’ notice to make an announcement over the Technomads before they blow the downtown sirens. This keeps the crowds calm since they understand the situation when the emergency team flips the switch.”

The success of the downtown PA system has influenced Torino to specify and install Technomad loudspeakers at other area businesses and locations. This includes two Berlins and four Nohos for the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club — one of the world’s oldest motorcycle clubs — which offers a flat track, half-mile motocross track and challenging hill climbs on 40 acres of ground.

Torino has also recently installed approximately two-dozen Technomad Vernal loudspeakers in local convenience stores and restaurants, including the Elk Creek Steakhouse and Lounge in nearby Piedmont, South Dakota. The installations cover both indoor and outdoor areas, taking advantage of the Vernal’s compact design, powerful sound output and durable, weatherproof construction.

“The Vernals come in both 8-ohm and 70-volt configurations, and are ideal for businesses that have 70-volt systems already installed,” said Torino. “We replaced a lot of those old, awful-sounding 70-volt horns with Vernals. They provide much better sounding audio. The Vernals also deliver the same power and projection of the larger Technomads in a smaller package.”

This year’s Rally will take place from August 6-12 and feature live performances from dozens of major touring acts including Zac Brown Band, Slash and Buckcherry. A full list of Rally-related events can be viewed at sturgismotorcyclerally.com/events.