Digital Signage Expo Apex Award Finalists

Digital Signage Expo (DSE International Tradeshow and Educational Conference for digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), released the names of 33 finalists for its Apex Awards and 31 finalists for its Content Awards for 2014.

The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. Nominees are the end-use sites of the installation. The annual DSE Content Awards recognize originality in content applications tailored specifically for the many and varied global DOOH audiences.

This year’s Apex Award finalists were chosen by an independent panel of nine industry journalists from a field of more than 100 entrants vying in 11 major digital signage categories. The 2014 Apex Award finalists include:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

-Basic Fit, Nominated by Scala

-Crayola Experience, Nominated by GestureTek Systems Inc.

-Freedom Hall, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Nominated by Barco

Business, Industry & Government

-Christie Digital Systems, Nominated by Arsenal Media & RP Visual Solutions

-GE Digital Energy, Nominated by Advanced

-HP Enterprise Services Briefing Center - The Experience, Nominated by AMS Pictures

Education & Healthcare

-County of Midland - Centennial Library, Nominated by Array Interactive

-Queensland University of Technology's The Cube, Nominated by MultiTouch Ltd.

-RealityDeck at Stony Brook University, Nominated by Gefen

Event Venues

-Buffalo Sabres Hockey Club, Nominated by Westbury National Show Systems Ltd.

-Samsung Turkey, Nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications

-Seattle Mariners - Safeco Field, Nominated by ANC Sports Enterprises

Food & Beverage

-Church's Chicken Int'l, Nominated by WAND Corp.

-Juicy's, Nominated by WAND Corp.

-Sodexo @ State Street Financial, Nominated by Sodexo



Hospitality

-Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Nominated by BrightSign

-MGM Properties, Nominated by NEC Display Solutions

-The Queen Mary, Nominated by Insteo

Interactive Self-Service

-Garrett Popcorn Shops, Nominated by elevate DIGITAL

-Heidi.com, Nominated by Intel Corp.

-Umajin, Nominated by Intel Corp.



Professional & Personal Services

-Banamex Citi Group, Nominated by SSL Digital

-DNB, Nominated by Scala

-Scotiabank, Nominated by Cineplex Digital Solutions

Public Spaces

-BMW i Window Into the Near Future, Nominated by kbs + Spies & Assassins

-Gertrude Street Projection Festival, Nominated by tkm9

-Kazakhstan Telecom/A1 Productions, Nominated by Arsenal Media



Retail

-Adidas, Nominated by The Integer Group

-Digicel Group, Nominated by T1Visions Inc.

-Holt Renfrew, Nominated by Gridcast Media

Transportation

-Boston Logan International Airport, Nominated by Four Winds Interactive

-CBS Outdoor, Nominated by MRI (Manufacturing Resources International)

-Show Media Executive Transportation Network/Blackberry Campaign, Nominated by Show Media

Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex and Content Awards will be presented in each category

at a special awards banquet slated for the opening night of DSE 2014 on Wednesday, February 12th



About the Independent Panel of Apex Award Judges:

DSE’s Apex Awards were individually assessed and juried on the basis of originality and innovation by three independent panels, each with three industry journalists, all of whom have long reported on the digital signage sector, have published on the many facets of the industry, and are recognized as versant in current industry trends. Judges included:

• Chris Brennaman, Digital Media Editor, Digital Signage Expo

• Mike Cearley, Senior Vice President & Partner, Global Social Strategy &

Consumer Engagement, Fleishman-Hillard; Author & Publisher, 11th Screen

• Leslie Gallery-Dilworth, FAIA

• Tom LeBlanc, Editor-in-Chief, Commercial Integrator

• Richard Lebovitz, Editorial Director, Digital Signage Expo

• David A. Silverman, Editor, Sound & Communications

• Susan Szenasy, Editor-in-Chief, Metropolis Magazine

• Lionel Tepper, Managing Editor, ScreenMedia Daily