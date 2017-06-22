Postcards from #InfoComm17: Absen

There were more than 950 exhibitors at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando; our "Postcards" series shares some of their perspectives. Today we chat with Absen’s Alison Maxson about LED, pixel pitch, and ROI.

1) What were some of the FAQs you heard from visitors at your booth?

We heard statements and questions such as “Wow." I didn’t realize that Absen was so big. Why haven’t I heard more about you? What makes Absen different from all the other Chinese-owned LED companies here at InfoComm?

2) What was the product that everyone wanted to see?

For the rental & staging people, our new Xv-series was a major draw as well as the M-series. For installers, our HDV 1.2mm video wall was a major hit.

3) How did the reality of InfoComm17 match up with your expectation? Did anything surprise you at the show?

It surpassed all expectations that we had going into the show. We knew that we would attract a lot of attention, but were still surprised by the amount of traffic, especially top people in the industry, visiting our booth and the number of parties interested in establishing a business relationship with Absen.

4) What’s a cool new product worth sharing?

Our Mobile indoor/outdoor X3v. The new Xv-series features three pixel pitch options for all events starting with the ultra-fine 2.6mm, a perfect all in one indoor & outdoor solution at 3.9mm, and a 5.2mm that provides a viewing angle of 160°/140° with a brightness level of 5,000 nits.

While focusing on time saving features such as easy installation and dismantle, quick-to-swap power/data core and front & rear serviceability that give clients an amazing return on investment, the Xv-series also provides:

Creative curvability thanks to its integrated ±5° adjustable side locks

Crystal clear picture+ that offers higher grayscale at a lower brightness level

Flicker-free 3840Hz refresh rate

Lightweight weather resistant design with universal simple to replace modules

MORE INFO

www.usabsen.com